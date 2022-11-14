A mural bearing a portrait of the late founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his successor, current supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, daubed with red paint in the central city of Qom, south of Tehran. Photo: AFP
Iran issues first death sentence over protests
- Iran state media said the accused was sentenced to death for setting fire to a government building
- The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over the death of Amini on September 16
