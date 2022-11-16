Israel’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli politicians at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in country’s history

  • Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset
  • The popularity of a right-wing alliance helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges

Associated Press
Alessandro Marazzi-Sassoon and Associated Press

Updated: 12:26am, 16 Nov, 2022

