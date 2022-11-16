Image grab from a UGC video reportedly shows a group of protesters blocking traffic in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: UGC / AFP
Two dead as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown: rights group
- Protesters responded to a call to commemorate those killed in the 2019 crackdown, giving new momentum to demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini
- The protests marked the third anniversary of the start of Bloody Aban – or Bloody November – when a surprise fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence
