Image grab from a UGC video reportedly shows a group of protesters blocking traffic in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: UGC / AFP
Two dead as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown: rights group

  • Protesters responded to a call to commemorate those killed in the 2019 crackdown, giving new momentum to demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini
  • The protests marked the third anniversary of the start of Bloody Aban – or Bloody November – when a surprise fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:45am, 16 Nov, 2022

