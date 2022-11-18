Palestinian firefighters extinguish flames in a flat in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP
At least 21 killed, several injured in fire at Gaza Strip block of flats
- Ambulances rushed people to local hospitals and Israel, which together with Egypt maintains a blockade on Gaza, said it would allow in those in need of medical care
- Gaza’s Interior Ministry said an initial investigation revealed that large amounts of petrol had been stored at the site, fuelling the blaze that engulfed the building
