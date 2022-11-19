Iranians mourn in front of the coffins of people killed in a shooting attack, during their funeral in the city of Izeh in Iran’s Khuzestan province on Friday. Photo: AFP
Funerals for young Iranians spark new wave of angry anti-regime protests
- Two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have resulted in a crackdown that, according to a rights group, has left 342 dead
- Scores flocked to the city of Izeh for the funeral of Kian Pirfalak, 9. Kian’s mother said he was killed by security forces; officials said he was killed in a terror attack
