Fifa President Gianni Infantino speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Xinhua
Fifa chief accuses Qatar critics of hypocrisy in angry outburst ahead of World Cup
- On the eve of the tournament’s start, Gianni Infantino rounded on European critics of the host nation over the issues of migrant workers and LGBTQ rights
- ‘We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves,’ he said
Fifa President Gianni Infantino speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Xinhua