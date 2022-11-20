Police officers arrive at the scene after an explosion at Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey on November 13. Photo: Quds Net News via Zuma Press / dpa
Bulgarian prosecutors charge five people in connection with Istanbul explosion
- ‘The charges are in two groups – for supporting terrorist acts in another country, namely the attack in Istanbul, and for human trafficking,’ said the chief prosecutor
- No group has claimed responsibility for the blast in Turkey, which killed six and injured more than 80 on Istanbul’s busy Istiklal Avenue on November 13
