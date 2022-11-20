A Turkish military convoy drives through a village in Idlib, Syria. On Saturday the Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria called on residents to unite against any possible attack by Turkey. Photo: AP
Turkish air strikes hit villages in northern Syria, says Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman
- ‘The Turkish occupation aircraft are shelling the al-Beilonya village which is heavily populated with Afrin IDPs,’ said a spokesman for the Kurdish-led SDF
- The Turkish government has blamed Kurdish militants for the blast in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and injured more than 80
