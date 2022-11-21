Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as they are welcomed by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo: Press Office of the Presidency of Turkey / AFP
Sparring presidents Erdogan and el-Sisi shake hands as they meet in Qatar for first time

  • Turkey’s Erdogan and Egypt’s el-Sisi have been at odds since the 2013 ousting in Cairo of Islamist president Mohammed Mursi, who was backed by Erdogan
  • Erdogan hinted that Turkey could revisit strained ties with regional countries including Egypt after next year’s election. Egypt’s presidency did not comment

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:50am, 21 Nov, 2022

