Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani, centre, has been arrested for supporting the country’s protest movement, the official news agency IRNA said. Photo: AFP
Iran arrests two top actors who removed headscarves, state media reports
- Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors in an investigation into their ‘provocative’ media activity
- The actors expressed solidarity with Iran’s protest movement and removed their headscarves in public in an apparent act of defiance against the regime
