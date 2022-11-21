Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani, centre, has been arrested for supporting the country’s protest movement, the official news agency IRNA said. Photo: AFP
Iran arrests two top actors who removed headscarves, state media reports

  • Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors in an investigation into their ‘provocative’ media activity
  • The actors expressed solidarity with Iran’s protest movement and removed their headscarves in public in an apparent act of defiance against the regime

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:29am, 21 Nov, 2022

