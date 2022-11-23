Iran enriches uranium at 60 per cent purity, a step from weapons-grade levels. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity, a step closer to weapons-grade levels
- Enrichment to 60 per cent purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent
- Move is in retaliation to resolution by IAEA ordering Iran to cooperate with an investigation into origin of uranium particles found at 3 undeclared sites
Iran enriches uranium at 60 per cent purity, a step from weapons-grade levels. Photo: Shutterstock/File