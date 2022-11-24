A sign at the seat of the Iranian representative prior to the beginning of a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Iran. Photo: AFP
UN rights chief urges Iran to halt violence on protesters, warns of ‘full-fledged human rights crisis’
- Volker Turk revealed more than 300 people had been killed and said the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end
- Emergency session of UNHRC was backed 50 countries concerned about deadly crackdown of protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini
