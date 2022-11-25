Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir to be nation’s security minister. Photo: AP
Far-right extremist set to be Israel’s national security minister, increasing tension with Palestine
- The awarding of the sensitive role to Itamar Ben-Gvir raises concerns of a further escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions
- He aims to grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot Palestinians, deport rival lawmakers and impose death penalty on those who attack Jews
