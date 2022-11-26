Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks during a meeting with the Basij paramilitary force in Tehran. Photo: AP
Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks during a meeting with the Basij paramilitary force in Tehran. Photo: AP
Middle East
Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing dissent – many protesters blinded by security forces, say doctors

  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Basij – the paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard – ‘saved people from a bunch of rioters and mercenaries’
  • 140 ophthalmologists raised concerns about rising numbers of patients with severe eye injuries from being shot with metal pellets and rubber bullets

Associated Press
Updated: 10:18pm, 26 Nov, 2022

