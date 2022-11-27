A US soccer federation screenshot displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. Photo: Instagram via AP
Fifa World Cup: USA soccer shows Iran flag without Islamic emblem on social media to support protesters, ahead of decisive match
- Soccer federation says the move is for those in Iran who’ve been taking to the streets for weeks against the Ayatollah’s brutal regime
- Iran reacted by accusing the US of removing the name of God from the national flag; the countries’ teams will soon face one another on the pitch in Qatar
