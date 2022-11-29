People in cities worldwide have protested the treatment of demonstrators in Iran, after the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in anti-government protests
- Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander gives death toll figure as nationwide demonstrations showed no sign of abating
- Hundreds of people have died in protests that were sparked by the death in custody of a 22-year old Kurdish woman on September 16
People in cities worldwide have protested the treatment of demonstrators in Iran, after the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: EPA-EFE