Labourers remove scaffolding at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Migrant labourers who built Qatar’s World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses as their employers evaded accountability. Photo: AP
Top Qatari World Cup official puts worker deaths ‘between 400 and 500’, higher than all of Doha’s past estimates
- The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared off the cuff in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan
- Since Fifa awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken some steps to overhaul its employment practices such as setting a minimum wage
Labourers remove scaffolding at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Migrant labourers who built Qatar’s World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses as their employers evaded accountability. Photo: AP