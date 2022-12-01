A fighter from the Christian Syriac militia that battles the Islamic State group under the banner of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, burns an Isis flag on the front line in northeast Syria in July 2017. Photo: AP
Islamic State says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
- Al-Qurayshi is the second Isis chief to be killed this year at a time when the group has been trying to rise again with deadly attacks in Iran and Syria
- Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi has been named as the group’s new head
A fighter from the Christian Syriac militia that battles the Islamic State group under the banner of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, burns an Isis flag on the front line in northeast Syria in July 2017. Photo: AP