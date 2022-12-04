Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country’s strict female dress code, local media said on December 4. Photo: AFP
Iran abolishes morality police, says attorney general, after months-long anti-hijab protests
- Iran’s attorney general was quoted in local media saying that the nation’s morality police ‘have been abolished’
- Women-led, hijab-burning protests have swept Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody of Tehran’s morality police on September 16
