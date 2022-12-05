Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, left, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: GPO / dpa
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, left, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: GPO / dpa
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israeli president Isaac Herzog touts business ties on first Bahrain visit

  • Herzog’s trip is the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago
  • After Bahrain, Herzog will visit the United Arab Emirates, which also normalised ties with Israel in US-brokered pacts known as the Abraham Accords

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:44am, 5 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, left, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: GPO / dpa
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, left, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: GPO / dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE