Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, left, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: GPO / dpa
Israeli president Isaac Herzog touts business ties on first Bahrain visit
- Herzog’s trip is the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf state since the countries forged ties two years ago
- After Bahrain, Herzog will visit the United Arab Emirates, which also normalised ties with Israel in US-brokered pacts known as the Abraham Accords
