Smoke billows during a rally to protest deteriorating living conditions in front of the governorate building in Suwaida, southern Syrian on Sunday. Photo: SUWAYDA24 / AFP
Protesters storm governor’s office in southern Syrian city, two killed in clashes
- Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the centre of the Sweida, chanting slogans calling for the overthrow of President Assad
- ‘We will pursue all the outlaws and take all legal measures against anyone who dares to undermine the security and stability of the province,’ the government said
