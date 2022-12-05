Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington on Sunday. Photo: AP
Blinken warns Netanyahu against Israeli settlements, annexation
- Blinken vowed to oppose Israeli settlements or annexation in the West Bank, but promised to judge Netanyahu’s incoming government by actions and not personalities
- Attempts by Israel to seize the West Bank could go against promises Netanyahu made in 2020 to UAE, the first Arab state in decades to recognise Israel
