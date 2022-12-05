Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (right) meets with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Doha on December 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar after years-long four-nation boycott of Doha
- Abu Dhabi leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the trip at the invitation of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
- Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE began to boycott Qatar in 2017 over Qatar’s support of Islamists in power following the 2011 Arab spring
