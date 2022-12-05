An Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Zero brand beer advertisement as customers wait at a food stand ahead of the first match of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. Rigid limits on alcohol are a fact of life in this conservative Muslim nation on the Arabian Peninsula, which follows the same strict Wahhabi interpretation of Islam as its neighbour Saudi Arabia. Photo: Bloomberg
World Cup: Fans unfazed by passport checks, appointments to visit Qatar’s only liquor store
- Appointments are necessary to visit the store, where guards outside check passports, permits before allowing people in
- Other than Qatar’s only liquor store, fans can also imbibe across hotels, lounges and nightclubs that hold licences
