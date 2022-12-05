Abolishing the force, activists argued, would mark no change to Iran’s headscarf policy – a key ideological pillar for its clerical leadership – but rather a switch in tactics on enforcing it. Photo: AFP
Middle East
Iran activists, US brush off ‘PR move’ claim it abolished morality police

  • Activist groups see no change to women’s rights in Iran, say abolishment of morality police would be ‘too little, too late’
  • Iran’s attorney general was quoted as saying over the weekend that Iran’s morality police had been shut down

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:53pm, 5 Dec, 2022

