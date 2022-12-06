Al Jazeera’s veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The 51-year-old was shot dead in May. Photo: via AFP
Al Jazeera files International Criminal Court lawsuit against Israel over Abu Akleh’s killing
- Broadcaster says it has new evidence which shows Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh and colleagues were ‘directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces’
- The court must identify those involved in the journalist’s death, said Al Jazeera lawyer; Israel PM said ‘no one would preach to us about morals of combat’
Al Jazeera’s veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The 51-year-old was shot dead in May. Photo: via AFP