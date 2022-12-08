Iranians protest against the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran. File photo: AP/Middle East Images
Iran executes man arrested in protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death
- Mohsen Shekari was accused of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran
- Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police
