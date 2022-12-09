Graffiti showing the national flag in Iran, which has just hanged an anti-government protester. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran hit with fresh sanctions after first protester execution
- Britain announces wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including Iranian officials accused of pursuing ‘egregious sentences’ against protesters
- Western governments, which had already imposed waves of sanctions against Iran over the protest crackdown, expressed anger after Mohsen Shekari, 23, was hanged
Graffiti showing the national flag in Iran, which has just hanged an anti-government protester. Photo: EPA-EFE