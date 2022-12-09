Graffiti showing the national flag in Iran, which has just hanged an anti-government protester. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Iran hit with fresh sanctions after first protester execution

  • Britain announces wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including Iranian officials accused of pursuing ‘egregious sentences’ against protesters
  • Western governments, which had already imposed waves of sanctions against Iran over the protest crackdown, expressed anger after Mohsen Shekari, 23, was hanged

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:39pm, 9 Dec, 2022

