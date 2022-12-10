A woman in the US participates in a protest against gender-based violence in Iran. Photo: Reuters
Female protesters are being shot in the face, breasts and genitals by Iranian security forces, report says
- Several doctors treating protesters in secret to avoid arrest said they observed female protesters had different wounds to male patients
- Violent protests have endured in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in September – as many as 469 protesters may have been killed by security forces
