A Palestinian excavation team works in a newly discovered Roman-era cemetery in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo: AP
More than 60 Roman-era graves discovered at ancient Gaza burial site
- A researcher with the Hamas-run Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism said artefacts and bones from one tomb date back to the second century
- Gaza is known for its rich history stemming from its location on ancient trade routes between Egypt and the Levant
