A Palestinian excavation team works in a newly discovered Roman-era cemetery in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo: AP
Middle East
More than 60 Roman-era graves discovered at ancient Gaza burial site

  • A researcher with the Hamas-run Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism said artefacts and bones from one tomb date back to the second century
  • Gaza is known for its rich history stemming from its location on ancient trade routes between Egypt and the Levant

Associated Press
Updated: 1:08am, 12 Dec, 2022

