Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Saudi foreign minister: ‘All bets off’ if Iran obtains nuclear weapons
- Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons
- Saud said: ‘We are in a very dangerous space in the region … you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security’
