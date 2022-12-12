Iranian youth and supporters protest outside the Iranian embassy in Rome on December 10, following the execution of a protester in Iran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran executes second detainee for alleged protest crime
- Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death for killing two security officials with a knife, wounding four others
- Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody
