Iranian youth and supporters protest outside the Iranian embassy in Rome on December 10, following the execution of a protester in Iran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran executes second detainee for alleged protest crime

  • Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death for killing two security officials with a knife, wounding four others
  • Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:09pm, 12 Dec, 2022

