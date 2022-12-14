Iranian reporters Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are among 15 female journalists who have been arrested in Iran in recent months. Photo: AFP
Iranian reporters Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are among 15 female journalists who have been arrested in Iran in recent months. Photo: AFP
Iran pushes global list of imprisoned journalists to record high

  • Never before have so many journalists in the world been in prison for their work, according to Reporters Without Borders
  • The three countries with the most media prisoners are China, Myanmar and Iran, France-based NGO says

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:07pm, 14 Dec, 2022

