Iranians protest in Tehran in October over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police. Photo: AP
UN expels Iran from women’s rights body over brutal protest crackdown
- The move, which follows a US-led campaign, strips Iran of its membership of the UN Commission on the Status of Women with immediate effect
- Iran has been gripped by protests since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women
