Iranians protest in Tehran in October over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police. Photo: AP
Iranians protest in Tehran in October over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police. Photo: AP
Middle East
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Middle East

UN expels Iran from women’s rights body over brutal protest crackdown

  • The move, which follows a US-led campaign, strips Iran of its membership of the UN Commission on the Status of Women with immediate effect
  • Iran has been gripped by protests since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:11am, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranians protest in Tehran in October over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police. Photo: AP
Iranians protest in Tehran in October over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE