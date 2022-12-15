Lebanese soldiers stand next to an overturned UN peacekeeper vehicle at the scene where a convoy came under gunfire. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Irish UN peacekeeper killed in south Lebanon

  • It is the first time a UNIFIL member has died in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015 when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed
  • The UN force has about 10,000 troops in the area and acts as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:54pm, 15 Dec, 2022

