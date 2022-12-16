Iranian senior cleric Ahmad Khatami says the EU has a ‘black’ human rights record. Photo: AP
Sanctioned Iran cleric hits out at EU, calling it a ‘top human rights violator’
- Ahmad Khatami was sanctioned for allegedly inciting violence against protesters, including demanding the death penalty
- Iran has witnessed waves of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini arrested for an alleged breach of dress code
