Iranian senior cleric Ahmad Khatami says the EU has a ‘black’ human rights record. Photo: AP
Middle East
Middle East

Sanctioned Iran cleric hits out at EU, calling it a ‘top human rights violator’

  • Ahmad Khatami was sanctioned for allegedly inciting violence against protesters, including demanding the death penalty
  • Iran has witnessed waves of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini arrested for an alleged breach of dress code

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:01pm, 16 Dec, 2022

