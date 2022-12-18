Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti at the Cannes film festival in France in May. Alidoosti has been arrested on charges of spreading falsehoods about protests in Iran, state media said on Saturday,. Photo: AP
Prominent Iranian actress arrested after voicing support for protests
- Taraneh Alidoosti, known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, was detained for ‘publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos’
- Iran has been rocked by protests triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code
