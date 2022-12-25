The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine’s Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 25. Photo: AFP
Christmas ceremonies begin in Holy Land
- Tens of thousands of visitors are expected over the Christmas holidays, far more than in the past two years when coronavirus restrictions were in place
- The Israeli Tourism Ministry said it expected about 120,000 pilgrims from all over the world
The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine’s Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 25. Photo: AFP