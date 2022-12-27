Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in Tehran on Tuesday during a funeral procession for a group of Iranian soldiers killed during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, whose remains were recently recovered from former battlefields. Photo: AP
Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death
- President Raisi accused ‘hypocrites, monarchists, all antirevolutionary currents’, saying ‘embrace of nation open to everyone but no mercy to those who are hostile’
- Hundreds of protesters have died since September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for alleged breach of strict dress code for women
