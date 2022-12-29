Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Turkey eliminates age requirement for retirement, allowing 2 million workers to retire immediately

  • Previously, the retirement age was set at 58 years for women and at 60 years for men. It was not yet clear how much the new system would cost
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement came during a news conference on the popular policy move, fewer than six months before an election

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:08am, 29 Dec, 2022

