Israelis protest as Benjamin Netanyahu is sworn-in. His is the most right-wing government Israel has ever had, with far-right politicians also represented in a coalition for the first time. Photo: dpa
Israel’s Netanyahu returns with hard-right cabinet, deepens bleak outlook for Palestine
- Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government of nationalist and religious parties oppose Palestinian statehood
- Veteran leader, on trial for corruption charges, pledges to pursue peace while building up Israel’s military capacity
