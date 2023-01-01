A drone is launched from a warship during a military drill in Iran in August. As protests rage at home, Iran’s government is increasingly flexing its military muscle abroad. Photo: Iranian Army via AP
Iran tests new attack drones in war game near Strait of Hormuz
- The Ababil-5 was used in the drill for the first time, and successfully hit a target with a bomb after travelling 400km, state media reported
- Such weapons have been a source of tension with the US and allies, amid reports that Russia is using the Tehran-supplied weapons in its Ukraine invasion
