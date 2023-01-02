Syrian air defence responds to a missile attack in Damascus in 2018. On Monday, Israel’s military fired missiles toward the capital’s international airport. File photo: Xinhua
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Syria says Israeli missile strike puts Damascus airport out of service

  • Monday’s missile attack was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service
  • Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:51am, 2 Jan, 2023

