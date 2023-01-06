People protest against executions and detentions in Iran, outside the Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York City. Photo: TNS
Journalist arrested, more than 80 media workers detained in Iran

  • Mehdi Beyk, political editor of reformist newspaper Etemad was arrested, and his mobile phone and notebook were confiscated
  • Female journalists being held in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, include Niloofar Hamedi, one of the first to publicise Mahsa Amini case

dpa
Updated: 11:42pm, 6 Jan, 2023

