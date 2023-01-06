People protest against executions and detentions in Iran, outside the Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York City. Photo: TNS
Journalist arrested, more than 80 media workers detained in Iran
- Mehdi Beyk, political editor of reformist newspaper Etemad was arrested, and his mobile phone and notebook were confiscated
- Female journalists being held in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, include Niloofar Hamedi, one of the first to publicise Mahsa Amini case
People protest against executions and detentions in Iran, outside the Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York City. Photo: TNS