Emaciated prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp in May 1945, after being liberated by the Allies. File photo: AP
United Arab Emirates to teach Holocaust in schools, says US embassy

  • ‘In wake of historic #AbrahamAccords, UAE will include Holocaust in curriculum for primary and secondary schools’, the embassy tweeted
  • The accords refer to UAE normalising relations with Israel in 2020, with Bahrain and Morocco also recognising the Jewish-majority nation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:15pm, 9 Jan, 2023

