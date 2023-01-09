Emaciated prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp in May 1945, after being liberated by the Allies. File photo: AP
United Arab Emirates to teach Holocaust in schools, says US embassy
- ‘In wake of historic #AbrahamAccords, UAE will include Holocaust in curriculum for primary and secondary schools’, the embassy tweeted
- The accords refer to UAE normalising relations with Israel in 2020, with Bahrain and Morocco also recognising the Jewish-majority nation
