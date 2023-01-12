Iran has been at odds with Western powers including Britain over what it calls their interference in its internal matters. Photo: AFP
Iran sentences former deputy defence minister to death over alleged UK spying
- Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defence minister in Iran, was accused of spying for British intelligence
- Britain described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release
