Iran has been at odds with Western powers including Britain over what it calls their interference in its internal matters. Photo: AFP
Iran has been at odds with Western powers including Britain over what it calls their interference in its internal matters. Photo: AFP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran sentences former deputy defence minister to death over alleged UK spying

  • Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defence minister in Iran, was accused of spying for British intelligence
  • Britain described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:42am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Iran has been at odds with Western powers including Britain over what it calls their interference in its internal matters. Photo: AFP
Iran has been at odds with Western powers including Britain over what it calls their interference in its internal matters. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE