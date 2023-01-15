A man counts US dollar banknotes at a stock market in Baghdad in December 2022 as the value of Iraqi dinar against the US dollar drops further. Photo: AFP
Iraq’s currency in flux as foreign transfers come under scrutiny

  • Tougher rules on cross-border fund transfers have led to a shortage of dollars on the Iraqi market and in turn a depreciation in the dinar’s value
  • Iraqis fear price surge on imported goods such as gas and wheat, say fluctuating exchange rate is ‘a real problem’ for both traders and customers

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:20pm, 15 Jan, 2023

