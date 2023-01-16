Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown on public protests. Photo: AP
Egypt hands out life prison sentences in trial over 2019 protests
- Protests are rare in Egypt which has wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, but social media posts led to demonstrations over allegations of corruption
- The court also sentenced 44 others including children to terms ranging from five to 15 years in prison over the same charges
