Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown on public protests. Photo: AP
Egypt hands out life prison sentences in trial over 2019 protests

  • Protests are rare in Egypt which has wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, but social media posts led to demonstrations over allegations of corruption
  • The court also sentenced 44 others including children to terms ranging from five to 15 years in prison over the same charges

Associated Press
Updated: 4:27am, 16 Jan, 2023

