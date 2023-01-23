Rescuers work on the scene of a residential building collapse in the Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria on Sunday. Photo: SHAM FM / Handout via Reuters
16 dead after building collapse in war-damaged Syrian city of Aleppo
- A war monitor said the victims, including children, were Syrians who had been displaced during the country’s war that began 12 years ago
- Four people were rescued alive from the rubble, state news agency SANA reported, saying they were injured
