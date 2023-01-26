Palestinian children look out of their homes following an Israeli raid in Jenin. Photo: Reuters
Palestinian children look out of their homes following an Israeli raid in Jenin. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
Israeli troops kill 9 Palestinians in West Bank raid in deadliest unrest just days before US visit

  • Violence occurred in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids
  • Fighting comes weeks into Israel’s new right-wing government, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to arrive in push to help Palestinians

Associated Press
Updated: 6:18pm, 26 Jan, 2023

